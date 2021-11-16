© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

"Delusions of space enthusiasts." Neil deGrasse Tyson on balancing the ambitions of space exploration with the reality of global politics

By Brendan Byrne
Published November 16, 2021 at 8:13 AM EST
American Museum of Natural History astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. Photo: Hayden Planetarium
American Museum of Natural History astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. Photo: Hayden Planetarium

Astrophysicist, author and science communicator Neil deGrasse Tyson says space enthusiasts are delusional. Exploration is aspirational, and the reality of geopolitics, economy and culture are huge challenges keeping us planted firmly on the ground.

It’s the topic of his talk called “Delusions of Space Enthusiasts” -- one he’s giving here in Orlando Wednesday night at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Ahead of his event, he joins us here on the show to talk about the harsh reality of space exploration and the hope and optimism he gets from a new generation of STEM explorers.

Balancing ambition with reality as we reach for the stars. That’s ahead on Are We There Yet? here on WMFE -- America’s Space Station.

Tags
SpaceAre We There Yet
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details