© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

FAMU College of Law will begin initiative to support minority-owned businesses with grant from Wells Fargo

By Joe Byrnes
Published November 16, 2021 at 4:12 AM EST
FAMU College of Law will start an Economic Justice Initiative to assist minority businesses in Orlando. Photo: FAMU
FAMU College of Law will start an Economic Justice Initiative to assist minority businesses in Orlando. Photo: FAMU

Florida A&M University's College of Law will expand its efforts to serve minority-owned businesses with the help of a $100,000 grant from Wells Fargo.

The COVID-19 pandemic was a blow for many businesses in the Orlando area.

Deidré  Keller, dean of the FAMU college of law, says minority-owned businesses were hit especially hard.

"And so our goal here is really to try to remove the barriers to entry and the barriers to success that we can address as a law school," she said at a press conference Monday.

She says this Economic Justice Initiative will include a fellowship and legal program at FAMU's law clinic.

"It allows us to fill a niche that hasn't previously been filled providing free services to especially startup businesses and to support existing businesses in the community," Keller said. "So we're really excited about that, both in terms of the community thriving and in terms of providing opportunities for our students."

Students will provide services like reviewing contracts and help completing paperwork to incorporate businesses for minority-owned and other underserved companies and nonprofits, especially in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood

Tags
Central Florida NewsFAMU
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details