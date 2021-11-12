Electric Daisy Carnival returns to Orlando a week after Astroworld tragedy

A popular electronic dance music festival has returned to Orlando this weekend after being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 25th Electric Daisy Carnival will take place Friday through Sunday at Tinker Field in downtown Orlando.

It comes exactly a week after 9 people were killed and hundreds more were injured during the Travis Scott concert at the Astroworld festival in Houston.

The City of Orlando says a special police detail along with medical staff and traffic control will be on site as 95 percent of EDC tickets are already sold out.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the city says, “The increased size and length of the event will not impact the procedures in place to respond to any type of emergency.”

The EDC festival website says organizers will also provide ground control who will be wearing dark purple t-shirts if someone needs assistance.

Participants are encouraged to get tested for COVID before attending.



