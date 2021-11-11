© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Brevard Public Schools give students, teachers full Thanksgiving week off

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 11, 2021 at 9:15 AM EST
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Brevard Public Schools' students and teachers will have the full Thanksgiving week off this year, from November 22nd to November 28th. 

In a short video posted to the district’s social media channels, Superintendent Dr. Mark Mullins says the week off is only possible as there were no hurricane days this year. 

Mullins says the extended vacation is BPS’ way of saying thank you to families and staff who stuck it out through COVID outbreaks and a teacher shortage. 

He says if there’s anything Floridians have learned from the pandemic, it’s the importance of spending time with friends and families including during the holidays.

Additional information will be sent to parents about childcare options for the week that school is closed. 

