© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Orange County opens vaccination site for 5 to 11s at Barnett Park. Here's what you need to know.

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 10, 2021 at 10:46 AM EST
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine was approved for use in this age group just last week. 

Kids between the ages of 5 and 11 can get the two-dose Pfizer shot starting this weekend at Barnett Park in Orange County. 

The shots are available on Saturdays and Sundays between 9 am and 5 pm at the Marlin Room inside the administration building on site.

Pre-registration and appointments are required and a parent or guardian must stay with their child throughout the vaccination process. 

Appointments can be made online at PatientPortalFl.com.

Staff at the site will continue to offer vaccinations, boosters and testing at Barnett Park for adults on weekdays between 9 am and 5 pm.

Tags
Central Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details