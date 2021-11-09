DeSantis announces $394 million for wastewater improvements

More help is on the way for Florida’s treasured and troubled waterways, especially its springs.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday more than $394 million for wastewater treatment improvements.

The money is aimed at leaky septic tanks and aging wastewater infrastructure, which can enable the nutrient pollution and harmful algae blooms fouling Florida waters.

DeSantis made the announcement at Weeki Wachee, one of the state’s most famous springs, known for live mermaid shows. The governor says the money will fund projects statewide.

“The 72 wastewater projects are expected to reduce total nitrogen statewide by more than 619,000 pounds per year. That a lot. That’s a big deal.”

The funding, including federal funding, is authorized under the Clean Waterways Act, approved last year by state lawmakers and panned by environmental groups for not going far enough.