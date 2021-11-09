© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
DeSantis announces $394 million for wastewater improvements

By Amy Green
Published November 9, 2021 at 10:43 AM EST
Photo courtesy Florida State Parks
Picasa
/
Photo courtesy Florida State Parks

More help is on the way for Florida’s treasured and troubled waterways, especially its springs. 

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday more than $394 million for wastewater treatment improvements. 

The money is aimed at leaky septic tanks and aging wastewater infrastructure, which can enable the nutrient pollution and harmful algae blooms fouling Florida waters. 

DeSantis made the announcement at Weeki Wachee, one of the state’s most famous springs, known for live mermaid shows. The governor says the money will fund projects statewide. 

“The 72 wastewater projects are expected to reduce total nitrogen statewide by more than 619,000 pounds per year. That a lot. That’s a big deal.” 

The funding, including federal funding, is authorized under the Clean Waterways Act, approved last year by state lawmakers and panned by environmental groups for not going far enough. 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
