Threatened listing proposed for alligator snapping turtle

By Amy Green
Published November 8, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST
Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing listing the alligator snapping turtle as threatened under the Endangered Species Act. 

The alligator snapping turtle sometimes is called the dinosaur of the turtle world because of its prehistoric look. 

The animal is the largest freshwater turtle in North America, capable of growing up to 250 pounds. It has powerful jaws and a ridged shell that can resemble the skin of an alligator.

The alligator snapping turtle is found in 14 states across the Southeast, Midwest and Southwest, including north Florida. 

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says decades of overharvesting including for meat consumption, nest predation and fishing activities have taken a toll on the population. 

The agency is accepting public comments on the proposal through January 10th. 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
