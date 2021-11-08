Orange County launches BizLink, an online tool to support local small businesses through coaching

Orange County leaders on Monday launched a free online resource center and coaching hub for small businesses. The resource is called BizLink Orange.





The idea for BizLink Orange was born during the pandemic. National Entrepreneur Center’s Jerry Ross says small businesses were forced to seek help online to keep their businesses afloat.

“Because we pivoted to online coaching and online training and market acceptance of Zoom, we looked around and said technology enables us to reach many more people.”

The BizLink Orange online platform provides free resources and coaching to business owners in six counties and in over 50 languages.

Jonathan Ortman is with the Global Entrepreneurship Network. Ortman says small businesses are crucial to helping the region’s economy bounce back from COVID-19.

“It has completely shaken up everything much more than I think we’re appreciating today, but entrepreneurs look at it and they thrive.”

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says some 50 local nonprofit organizations have already signed up with the platform to provide these small businesses with coaching.

“We are known in the region for our collaboration and we continue to build on that legacy with BizLink Orange.”

Click the link to be taken to BizLink Orange.



