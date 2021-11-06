Jan. 6 subpoena tracker: Here's who the House select committee wants to hear from

Updated October 21, 2022 at 2:42 PM ET

The Democratic-led House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has issued about 100 publicly announced subpoenas, including former Trump administration officials and organizers behind the Jan. 6 rally held before the deadly siege. On Oct. 21, the committee subpoenaed former President Donald Trump under oath and for records.

The committee first sent subpoenas to ex-Trump strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, ex-White House deputy chief of staff for communications Dan Scavino and Kash Patel, who was chief of staff to then-acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, among others.

Another batch of subpoenas were sent to allies of former President Donald Trump, including Roger Stone and Alex Jones, who both spoke at and promoted rallies in Washington, D.C., ahead of the attack on the Capitol.

Many witnesses engaged in talks with the committee but several declined to cooperate resulting in referrals for criminal contempt of Congress, including for Bannon and Scavino. Meadows turned over thousands of text messages, but ultimately declined to appear before the panel. He also faced a criminal referral.

However, the Justice Department has not sought indictments in all such cases. For example, Bannon was indicted and is scheduled to go on trial next month while Meadows and Scavino were spared.

Ultimately, the vast majority of cooperation from witnesses has come voluntarily with more than 1,000 testifying. The committee has hosted high-profile, closed-door interviews from members of the Trump family, including Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, as well as Donald Trump Jr.

