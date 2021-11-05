© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
State board backs Okahumpka Rosenwald School application for National Register

By Joe Byrnes
Published November 5, 2021 at 4:04 AM EDT
The Okahumpka Community Club is seeking to restore the historic Okahumpka Rosenwald School building. Photo: Okahumpka Community Club
The Okahumpka Rosenwald School, built in 1929, is one step closer to being listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Florida National Register Review Board approved its nomination Thursday.

Chip D'Amico of the Okahumpka Community Club told the review board that they'll apply for grant funding to fix the dilapidated building.

"Our goal is to actually restore this to as close to original as we can get it," he said. "And on the same property we are also trying to establish a new community center with it in support of the school."

The small wooden building was one of 120 Rosenwald schools in Florida and thousands across the segregated South built to educate Black children.

It is a rare historic building from African American history in Florida, where only 23 of the schools remain. And most of those have been altered.

The community club will unveil a historic marker there on November 13th.

Tags
Central Florida NewsOkahumpkaRosenwald schools
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
