© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

This is a test, this is only a test: Orlando International Airport runs emergency drill as it does every two years

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 4, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

The Orlando International Airport held an emergency training drill Thursday from 8:30 am to 12 noon. 

The airport runs one of these drills every two years to test out its emergency operations systems and procedures in preparation for an actual emergency like a hurricane. 

The Federal Aviation Authority requires all airports throughout the country to hold these drills at least every three years.

About 100 staff members at MCO participated in the exercise including airport rescue, divers and the communications team. 

The airport is preparing for one of its busiest holiday travel seasons this year since the start of the pandemic. 

Fully vaccinated international travelers will be allowed back into the US starting Monday, with some 25 flights arriving in Orlando that day from overseas destinations.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details