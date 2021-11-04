© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'A World of Difference' highlights learning differences and celebrates success stories

By Matthew Peddie
Published November 4, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT
Darryl Owens is the host and creator of 'A World of Difference'. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Darryl Owens is the host and creator of 'A World of Difference'. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Beacon College’s TV show A World of Difference highlights learning differences and celebrates success stories. The premiere episode for this season featured an interview with Shark Tank investor Daymond John, who has dyslexia. 

A World of Difference host and creator is Beacon College director of communications, Darryl Owens. He joins Intersection to talk about his goals for the show. 

The show debuted last August, which Owens admits "wasn't an optimum time to launch a television show."

Still, he says, people are hungry for the content they focus on each month.

"We put together the idea of a monthly program, a half hour or so show that would be aspirational and inspirational, and provide actionable strategies for families who were dealing with particular issues surrounding ADHD, dyslexia, autism and other specific learning disabilities."

Owens says the show aims to show students with learning differences, and their families, that there are pathways to success. And there's another goal too.

"One of our other big emphases is is trying to explain to the workforce, that these people have value, that they should be a part of the workforce; that a diverse workforce includes a neuro-diverse workforce as well."

Owens says as the parent of a child with a learning difference, he appreciates what students and their families face.

"Sometimes it's a big fight to get what your child needs to be a successful student. So at the end of that journey, yes, there can be a ray of light for a lot of parents."

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersection
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details