© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sanford airport will receive an additional $14 million in COVID relief to cover employee salaries, deep cleaning

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 3, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

The Orlando Sanford International Airport’s COVID recovery efforts are getting a major boost, in the form of $14 million additional dollars from the Biden administration. 

The money from the American Rescue Plan is meant to offset any financial losses incurred by the airport during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Most of the grant, about $12.5 million dollars, will help cover employee salaries, the cost of extra cleaning and other operational costs including debt service payments. 

The rest of the funds, some $1.37 million dollars worth, will provide rent relief for businesses inside the airport. 

With this latest grant, the Sanford airport has received a total of $88 million dollars in COVID-related aid. 

So far, airports around the country have received about $8 billion dollars in relief.

Tags
Central Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details