© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

10-year-old boy killed by car while walking to school bus stop in Marion County

By Joe Byrnes
Published November 3, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT
jasiahfrontphoto

A 10-year-old Marion County public school student was struck by a car and killed early Wednesday morning as he walked to a bus stop.

Ja'siah Williams was in the fifth grade at Reddick-Collier Elementary.

A crisis team of grief counselors were sent to the school. They talked with students, school bus drivers and aides. The bus had been approaching the stop when the car struck Ja'siah.

[caption id="attachment_192102" align="alignleft" width="304"]

JasiahWilliams-304x400.png

Ja'siah Williams. Photo: MCPS[/caption]

School officials say the boy's mother was with him but was not hit.

The accident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. on rural County Road 318, west of I-75. It was dark at the time.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators say the boy was walking on the side of the road and, when oncoming traffic had cleared, began walking across it. A driver coming behind the boy tried to avoid hitting him but could not.

Tags
Central Florida Newsmarion county florida
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
See stories by Joe Byrnes
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details