Incumbents reign supreme in Central Florida municipal elections including in Orlando, Oviedo races

Central Floridians returned to the polls on Tuesday for the first time since the presidential election in 2020.





Voters went to the polls on Tuesday throughout Central Florida, and in Orlando and Oviedo re-elected incumbent candidates in some hotly contested races.

Commissioners Jim Gray, Robert Stuart and Regina Hill will continue to serve the City of Orlando for another four years.

Gray and Hill handily won their races. Gray won 62.5 percent of the vote in District one, while Hill won 73.6 percent of the vote in District 5.

Stuart barely eked out a win with 50.7 percent of the vote in District three, holding off challengers Nicolette Springer who won 44 percent of the vote, and Samuel Chambers with 5 percent of the vote.

In Oviedo, Megan Sladek will remain mayor for another two years with almost 68 percent of the vote.

In both Orange and Seminole counties voter turnout was low, with only 22 percent of eligible voters casting a ballot in Seminole.

