© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

From Mars to Jupiter, the latest findings from the space probes exploring our solar system

By Brendan Byrne
Published November 2, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT
Kodiak Dawn. This Mastcam-Z image is a mosaic taken on April 24, 2021 (mission sol 63) generated from both the left and right RGB filters at a focal length of 110 mm from NASA's Perseverance rover. Photo: NASA / JPL
Kodiak Dawn. This Mastcam-Z image is a mosaic taken on April 24, 2021 (mission sol 63) generated from both the left and right RGB filters at a focal length of 110 mm from NASA's Perseverance rover. Photo: NASA / JPL

NASA’s Perseverance rover is exploring its landing site on Mars since plopping down on the planet earlier this year. It’s on the hunt for ancient signs of life and it’s sending back stunning new images from its home in Jezero crater.

We’ll talk with University of Florida astrobiologist Dr. Amy Williams about new data coming back from Perseverance and what the rover is uncovering about the aquatic history of the red planet.

Then, another spacecraft around Jupiter is peering deep into its atmosphere and giving us the first 3-D look of the planet. It’s also shedding light on Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, which appears to be shrinking. Washington University in St. Louis planetary scientist Dr. Paul Byrne helps us unpack these new findings and explores what it means for the future of understanding the largest planet in our solar system.

Tags
SpaceAre We There Yet
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details