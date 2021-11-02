From Mars to Jupiter, the latest findings from the space probes exploring our solar system

NASA’s Perseverance rover is exploring its landing site on Mars since plopping down on the planet earlier this year. It’s on the hunt for ancient signs of life and it’s sending back stunning new images from its home in Jezero crater.

We’ll talk with University of Florida astrobiologist Dr. Amy Williams about new data coming back from Perseverance and what the rover is uncovering about the aquatic history of the red planet.

Then, another spacecraft around Jupiter is peering deep into its atmosphere and giving us the first 3-D look of the planet. It’s also shedding light on Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, which appears to be shrinking. Washington University in St. Louis planetary scientist Dr. Paul Byrne helps us unpack these new findings and explores what it means for the future of understanding the largest planet in our solar system.