Vaccines will be available for parents and kids at the Florida Kids and Family Expo

A vaccine site at the expo will offer COVID vaccines, boosters and flu shots for eligible kids and families.





This will include the Pfizer vaccine for kids between the ages of 5 and 11 as the CDC has approved its use in this age group.

The site will open on November 13 and 14th during the Florida Kids and Family Expo at the Orange County Convention Center.

The COVID vaccines, boosters or flu shots are available while supplies last between 10 am and 5 pm on Saturday and from 11 am to 5 pm on Sunday.

All shots will be administered by Walgreens staff who have partnered with the Expo on the pop-up vaccination site.

The event itself is a fair featuring 150 exhibitors including the Orlando Magic and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.