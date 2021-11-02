Fishkind Conversations: DeSantis' anti-mandate special session is wrong policy

Gov. Ron DeSantis has called a special session beginning November 15th. He wants the state legislature to pass laws blocking vaccine mandates, and stopping public schools from both requiring masks and imposing quarantines.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston this is the wrong policy at the wrong time. He says non-partisan economic data clearly show we need to focus on fighting COVID-19, not each other.

