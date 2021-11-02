© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Airbnb puts one-night reservation ban in place for New Year's Eve at Central Florida properties

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 2, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT
Photo: Pixabay

The announcement follows a similar ban on one-night reservations at Halloween in the area.

The ban is meant to cut down on unauthorized parties on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. 

Airbnb spokesperson Ben Breit says parties can be unsafe for guests, cause damage to hosts’ properties and be a nuisance to neighbors.

“We're finding that our hosts appreciate it. Hopefully neighbors are appreciating it as well. That’s a really important objective here is to ensure that we and our community are doing right by neighbors of Airbnb listings who deserve peace and quiet as well.”

Breit says he expects a jump in Airbnb bookings in Central Florida over the holidays, as COVID vaccines make family get togethers possible again. 

“We anticipate we’ll see a whole bunch more of family travel. Right? A lot of the bread and butter for Central Florida for so many of the past decades. You know we'll continue to see that a lot of kind of multigenerational gatherings that weren't really possible during the height of the pandemic, really are now that the vaccine is out and doing so much good.”

Breit says in 2020 alone, about 600 reservations were blocked during the New Year's holiday in Orlando and Kissimmee because of this rule.

Airbnb no longer requires masks or social distancing on properties in Central Florida, but Breit says deep cleaning procedures are still being carried out. 

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
