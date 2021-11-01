Florida House Democrats push for redistricting hearings seeking public input over Zoom

Democrats in the Florida House of Representatives are pressing for public hearings on redistricting from locations around the state using Zoom.

Next year, the Republican-led Florida Legislature will create new legislative and congressional districts based on the 2020 census.

The state has a website -- floridaredistricting.gov -- designed to facilitate public access and input. It lets people draw and submit maps of their own.

Rep. Joseph Geller -- the top Democrat on the Redistricting Committee -- wants hearings around the state like they had 10 years ago -- except this time the public could speak over Zoom.

"There' s no reason not to do this," he said during a press conference Monday. "It is my hope that they will yet see the light and that they will allow the public a voice."

Daytona Beach Rep.Tom Leek, who chairs the House committee, could not be reached for comment.