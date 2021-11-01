© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
COVID booster shots are now available at the Orlando International Airport

By Danielle Prieur
Published November 1, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT
Booster shots are now available at the vaccination site at the Orlando International Airport.

The site is open from Thursday through Monday, 12 noon to 6 pm.

Along with the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna and one-dose Johnson & Johnson shots, passengers can now get their COVID booster shot at the Orlando International Airport. 

The shots are available at the vaccination site located on the third floor of the airport near the checkpoint for gates 70 to 129.

No appointments are required, and all international travelers as well as local Central Florida residents can get the vaccines on a first-come, first served basis. 

The announcement comes as the airport gets ready to welcome back fully-vaccinated international travelers on November 8th.

