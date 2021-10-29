Orange County Library System's Local Wanderer program will expand thanks to an almost $50,000 dollar grant

The Orange County Library System has received an almost 50,000 dollar grant from the The Institute of Museum and Library Services to expand its Local Wanderer Program.





The program removes financial barriers that might prevent some families from visiting educational and cultural institutions in Central Florida by providing free tickets to library cardholders.

Community Outreach Coordinator Mike Donohue says the grant will allow the library system to provide more of these passes to favorites like the Central Florida Zoo.

“There’s a few partners that we have where we just can’t really keep up with the demand for passes. Those are things like the Central Florida Zoo, obviously, and the Orlando Museum of Art. So some of that funding will go to purchase more passes at organizations that we already work with."

And Donohue says they’ll also be able to partner up with some cultural venues in the area for the first time.

“So, in addition to the 15 partners that we already have as part of the program, what we’re looking to do is expand it to other host organizations including Dr. Philips Center for the Performing Arts.”

More than 5,600 passes have been checked out since the program began in 2019.

Want to check out a pass this weekend? Here's a list of the organizations you can visit for free:

