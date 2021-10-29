28-mile bike ride across five Central Florida cities aims to inspire more people to explore the area on two wheels

In order to draw attention to safe biking trails in Central Florida, Bike Walk Central Florida will be holding its Bike 5 Cities event this weekend.





Hundreds of bicyclists will follow a 28-mile route through trails and neighborhood streets in Orlando, Winter Park, Maitland, Casselberry and Eatonville on Saturday.

Emily Hanna executive director of Bike Walk Central Florida says volunteers mark the course with temporary and permanent signage.

“And then we have guided ride leaders and those experienced cyclists that know the rules of the road and are very comfortable cycling in our community out guiding those that are interested and want to learn more about how to bike in their community.”

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/13005_BIKE_DANIELLE.mp3"][/audio]

Hanna says they’re expecting some 400 participants this year with pre-registration required. She says everyone will be wearing a bright blue shirt and a helmet for safety.

She says the longer ride for adults is all booked up, but a family-friendly ride for kids is still taking recruits.

“And that’s only a five-mile round trip around Lake Baldwin. That actually leaves Cady Way Pool at 10 am. We can take a few more people there.”

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/13006_BIKE_DANIELLE-1.mp3"][/audio]

The ride is one of many events that will be part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s Mobility Week running now through November 5th.