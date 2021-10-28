Florida sues Biden administration over vaccine mandate

Florida is suing the Biden administration over their COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the lawsuit Thursday in Lakeland accompanied by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Moody said this country is not a dictatorship. “President Biden, or his handlers, don’t have the ability to control everything in this country," she said. "We the states have rights and our citizens have rights and freedoms.”

The mandate would require federal contractors to get vaccinated by December 8. DeSantis said this lawsuit seeks an injunction to prevent that.