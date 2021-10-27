© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Airbnb bans one-night reservations at Central Florida properties ahead of Halloween weekend

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 27, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Airbnb in Central Florida will ban one-night reservations for guests ahead of the Halloween weekend in order to cut down on unauthorized parties. 

The exception to this rule is guests with a history of positive reviews across multiple stays at Airbnb properties. 

Spokesperson Ben Breit says unauthorized parties can not only result in damages to properties, but they can also help spread COVID-19. 

“There’s nothing good about an unauthorized party. It’s bad for that host, it’s bad for neighbors. It’s bad for Airbnb right? Nobody wants this to happen."

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/ben-clip-one.mp3"][/audio]

Breit says over 2,000 people were stopped from booking properties last Halloween in Orlando and Kissimmee because of a poor track record with the company. 

He says the company doesn't mind losing those reservations.

“Don’t know about that whether it will detract from business. We just believe it’s the right thing to do. So we’re going to really continue to put trust and safety first and the rest will kind of work itself out.”

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/ben-clip-two.mp3"][/audio]

Masks and social distancing are no longer required at Central Florida Airbnb properties as an Orange County state of emergency was lifted today.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details