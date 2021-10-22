© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando International Airport passengers can now reserve their place in the security line, saving time getting to their boarding gates

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 22, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT
Travelers at Orlando International Airport can now reserve a spot at the security checkpoint ahead of their flights. The reservations could save time and help people get to their boarding gates faster.

Anyone can use the free, online reservation system powered by the CLEAR company. 

Passengers add their flight information into the database, including flight number and time of departure, and the number of people in their party. 

Then the system automatically generates a few open reservation slots to choose from and a QR code that saves a person’s place in line.

Reservations are only available from 5 am until 11 am most days. 

In a statement, Brian Engle, Director of Customer Experience for the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority says, “The Reservation Lane service will offer a streamlined process for the modern traveler, allowing us to better deliver The Orlando Experience.”

The service is available on the CLEAR website.

