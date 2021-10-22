Florida Hospital Association says latest COVID surge in Florida is "over," but urges continued vaccinations

The Florida Hospital Association is calling this summer’s Delta surge in Florida “over.”





The group reports 2,251 people are hospitalized today with COVID-19 across the state.

That’s compared to 2,327 hospitalizations on the same day last year and 17,121 hospitalizations at the peak of the surge on August 23, 2021.

FHA President Mary Mayhew says COVID remains a concern in Florida, saying, “getting vaccinated remains the best protection against serious illness, possible hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.”

But Mayhew says they’ll stop posting daily updates to their social media channels as the numbers continue to improve.