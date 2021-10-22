© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Hospital Association says latest COVID surge in Florida is "over," but urges continued vaccinations

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

The Florida Hospital Association is calling this summer’s Delta surge in Florida “over.”

The group reports 2,251 people are hospitalized today with COVID-19 across the state. 

That’s compared to 2,327 hospitalizations on the same day last year and 17,121 hospitalizations at the peak of the surge on August 23, 2021. 

FHA President Mary Mayhew says COVID remains a concern in Florida, saying, “getting vaccinated remains the best protection against serious illness, possible hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.”

But Mayhew says they’ll stop posting daily updates to their social media channels as the numbers continue to improve.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
