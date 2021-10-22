COVID shots for younger kids could be coming to an OCPS school near you (pending FDA approval)

Ahead of the expected FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old, Orange County says it most likely won’t roll-out mass vaccination sites.





Instead, Orange County Department of Health’s Director Dr. Raul Pino encourages parents to consider getting their kids vaccinated at their pediatrician’s office.

“Remember that your pediatrician can provide, order and administer the COVID vaccine to your child. They have access to the systems. They can order. So if you prefer a private environment for the safety of your child, and your family, that’s a good place to go.”

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/13005_KIDS_DANIELLE.mp3"][/audio]

Orange County Public Schools spokesperson Scott Howat says they’ll also offer shots on site at local elementary schools in conjunction with the department of health.

“Course parents have to be present, so we’ll make sure that it’ll happen after school and they’ll be able to pick up their child at their elementary school. We’ll do geographic locations throughout the county, make sure they’re publicized well in advance.”

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/13006_KIDS_DANIELLE.mp3"][/audio]

Orange County’s 14-day rolling positivity rate is below the desired five percent, near about 4.1 percent.