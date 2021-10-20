Listen in: Orlando pediatrician Dr. Candice Jones has some tips for families ahead of the return of Halloween trick-or-treating

Many Central Florida children will return to in-person trick-or-treating this Halloween after Dr. Anthony Fauci said, to, “go out there and enjoy it.”

WMFE talked with Orlando pediatrician Dr. Candice Jones about how parents can keep their kids safe from COVID and other threats this holiday.

Dr. Jones: And so we just use those multiple layers of protection vaccinated individuals, people within the same family, hopefully all vaccinated, or maybe there are children who are not eligible yet, but they're protected by those who are, being outdoors. And wearing our mask if we have to go up to doors or doors or, or to strangers. So all of those layers working together make it lower risk.

Danielle: Yeah, that's all really, really good advice. You know, when it comes to schools, I think about indoor parties, sometimes even churches or places of worship hold similar types of events. What would you recommend when it comes to, you know, kind of the typical Halloween party or trunk-or-treat event?

Dr. Jones: Think outdoors, I think is one of the best strategies. If you have to have it indoors say the weather is inclement, or you just don't have an outdoor space, then this is where we really need to improve ventilation by opening doors and windows, we need to try to space things out. And we definitely need to ask people to wear a mask when they're indoors, anyone two and up should be wearing a mask. When indoors at these times. We're still in this pandemic, and still in in a in a high risk area for spread of COVID.

Danielle: What are you telling your patients who are especially high risk who might have asthma? Or maybe are even cancer patients about trick-or-treating this year? Because, like you said, cases are down but it's also still here. So what would you tell them and their parents?

Dr. Jones: Consider your own health history, maybe talk it through with your doctor, someone who knows to help you kind of plan it out in a safe way. And you know, you may find honestly that it's not worth it for you, depending on what activities you plan on doing for Halloween. And so there are some things as families or children who or adults who are higher risk, and they don't want to risk it. There's some really wonderful things you can do at home.

Danielle: As a mom and a pediatrician, I'm sure there are other safety concerns besides for COVID at Halloween, sometimes I think about those face masks that we wear, you know costume masks that are so hard to see in what other safety concerns should people be considering this holiday especially if they're back out for the first time in two years.

Dr. Jones: Food allergies come to mind. There are definitely kids who can't have nuts and certain things that are common in some of our Halloween treats. And some other safety things is making sure your child has on something reflective. So they're walking in the street or out at dark that a car passing by can see them, that you talk to your kids about sticking together, holding hands while crossing the street and being aware of their surroundings. Those are really important. And also some of these costumes are just hazards. You know they're too long, your child can trip. Some of them are flammable and people have pumpkins with with with candles lit and things of that nature. So just make sure you cut them or alter them.