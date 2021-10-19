© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
You ain't never had a friend like me: Disney's Orlando parks launch Genie Service

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 19, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT
Photo: Disney Parks Blog
Photo: Disney Parks Blog

The service launched this morning for Disney World and Disneyland guests who use the My Disney Experience app.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u9fP50klEPE[/embed]

Guests to Disney’s Orlando theme parks have a new way to virtually plan out their visit. 

It’s called the Genie Service and it’s a free add-on available in the My Disney Experience app starting Tuesday. 

Visitors can use the service to get a personalized itinerary for the day, chat with Disney cast members, or check wait times on rides. 

They can also order food from anywhere in the parks and join virtual queues for rides with the swipe of a button. 

The Genie + Service, which comes with a daily fee, gives families the added option to access Lightening Lane, a paid FastPass service, which shortens ride wait times.

For more details on Disney Genie, visit DisneyWorld.com/DisneyGenie and Disneyland.com/DisneyGenie.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
