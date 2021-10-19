© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Partners join OUC effort to power homes and businesses with 100% clean energy

By Amy Green
Published October 19, 2021 at 11:08 AM EDT
Orlando is among fewer than a dozen local governments across Florida to commit to 100 percent clean energy by 2050. Photo by Amy Green
Orlando is among fewer than a dozen local governments across Florida to commit to 100 percent clean energy by 2050. Photo by Amy Green

The Orlando Utilities Commission is calling for partners in its goal to power all customer homes and businesses with 100% clean energy by midcentury. 

Leaders announced Tuesday the University of Central Florida and Orlando City Soccer already have joined the effort. 

The Orange County government, Orlando Pride, City of St. Cloud, and Correct Craft, a boat company, also have signed onto what OUC is billing as the 2030 Solar Pledge. 

The pledge commits partners to using 10% solar energy upon signing and 100% solar energy by 2030. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says the city already is using solar energy. 

“We power all of City Hall. We power OPD headquarters, 17 fire stations, 12 neighborhood centers and senior centers, 21 parks including Lake Eola Park. In total, we have 52 facilities that are powered by solar energy.” 

OUC unveiled a plan last year to phase out its two coal plants and transition to solar, natural gas and other sources of renewable energy by 2050. 

Tags
Central Florida NewsOrlando Utilities CommissionOUCEnvironmentsolar
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details