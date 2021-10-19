© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
After SpaceX's Inspiration4 mission, Chris Sembroski is back on Earth

By Brendan Byrne
Published October 19, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT
Chris Sembroski snaps photos from SpaceX's Crew Dragon during the Inspration4 mission. Photo: SpaceX
The crew of SpaceX’s Inspiration4 mission spent three days in space, launching from Kennedy Space Center on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

The mission was bankrolled by billionaire Jared Isaacman and aimed to raise money for St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

It was the first all-civilian mission with four ordinary people joining the mission. One of those crewmembers is Chris Sembroski. He and his crewmates trained for the mission over the course of a few months and took us all along with them through a documentary that aired on Netflix in near real time. Dr. Sian Procter and Haley Arceneaux joined Sembroski and Isaacman on the mission.

Sembroski and his crew are now back here on Earth. So what was the experience like? We’ll speak with Sembroksi about the mission and what’s next after leaving the planet.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
