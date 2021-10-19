© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

AAA warns Central Floridians to make holiday travel plans by Halloween as demand for vacations picks up

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 19, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

AAA is urging Central Floridians to make their plans now for travel over the Thanksgiving and winter holidays.

About 48 percent of Sunshine State residents book their flights by October 31st. 

Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA says with vaccine confidence high, more Americans are planning on visiting family for at least three days over the holidays.

In a statement, Haas says, “As we get closer to the holidays, airfares often rise as availability shrinks. We recommend you book by Halloween, for the best chance of finding the flight you want at a favorable rate.”

She also recommends considering travel insurance after hundreds of Southwest Airlines flights were canceled this month due to a pandemic-related worker shortage.

Of those surveyed, about 24% of Floridians are planning a beach vacation, 21% will head to Orlando's Disney and Universal theme parks, and 14% will take a cruise. 

Tags
Health
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details