New bill would call for 100% clean energy in Florida by midcentury

A new bill in the Legislature would call on all of Florida’s homes and businesses to be powered with 100% clean energy by midcentury.

The measure also would require goals for carbon neutrality and an advisory committee dedicated to creating jobs especially for those displaced by the transition to clean energy.

The Republican-led Legislature last session approved a resilience package, but Rep. Anna Eskamani, a central Florida Democrat, says it favors affluent coastal communities.

“If you’re a farmworker you don’t benefit from that at all because you’re still picking fruits and vegetables in an environment that’s getting hotter and hotter.”

She says the measure fails to address the fossil fuels at the heart of warming temperatures and rising seas. A similar clean-energy bill last session did not get a single committee hearing.