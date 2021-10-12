© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

OUC says water use can go back to normal

By Amy Green
Published October 12, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT
Stanton Energy Center. Photo by Amy Green
Stanton Energy Center. Photo by Amy Green

The Orlando Utilities Commission says it’s OK for customers to resume normal water use. 

That’s after a surge in the coronavirus back in August had prompted a shortage of liquid oxygen and an unprecedented call to conserve water. 

OUC uses liquid oxygen as a water purifier and also to remove hydrogen sulfide, which causes a rotten egg smell. 

The utility had warned it was within a week of running out of liquid oxygen as coronavirus patients filled hospitals. 

Leaders asked customers to avoid activities like watering their yards and washing their cars for several weeks and warned a boil advisory might be issued should liquid oxygen run out. 

Instead OUC says customers cut back by as much as 16%. 

OUC is the state’s second-largest municipal utility, serving some 250,000 customers in Orange and Osceola counties.

Tags
Central Florida NewsOUCEnvironmentstanton energy center
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details