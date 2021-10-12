OUC says water use can go back to normal

The Orlando Utilities Commission says it’s OK for customers to resume normal water use.

That’s after a surge in the coronavirus back in August had prompted a shortage of liquid oxygen and an unprecedented call to conserve water.

OUC uses liquid oxygen as a water purifier and also to remove hydrogen sulfide, which causes a rotten egg smell.

The utility had warned it was within a week of running out of liquid oxygen as coronavirus patients filled hospitals.

Leaders asked customers to avoid activities like watering their yards and washing their cars for several weeks and warned a boil advisory might be issued should liquid oxygen run out.

Instead OUC says customers cut back by as much as 16%.

OUC is the state’s second-largest municipal utility, serving some 250,000 customers in Orange and Osceola counties.