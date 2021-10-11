© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Southwest Airlines cancels more flights at Orlando International Airport as service delays at air carrier continue

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 11, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

Southwest Airlines flight cancellations are continuing to affect passengers at Orlando International Airport. 

Southwest has canceled 13 inbound flights and 8 outbound flights Monday at Orlando International Airport.

That’s a slight improvement from the more than 70 flights the airline canceled at the airport on Sunday.

In a statement, Southwest Airlines says an air traffic controller staffing shortage caused nationwide delays starting over the weekend. 

But in a conflicting statement, the Federal Aviation Authority says no air traffic staffing shortages had been reported. 

Instead the FAA says, “Flight delays & cancellations occurred for a few hours Friday PM due to widespread severe weather, military training, & limited staffing in one area of the Jacksonville en route center.” 

Greater Orlando Aviation Authority says it’s working with the air carrier to reschedule canceled flights.

Check the status of your flight here.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details