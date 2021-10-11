© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
DeSantis: $9 million on the way to Polk County for economic growth

By Amy Green
Published October 11, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT
gov-ron-desantis-said-the-state-board-of-education-may-narrowly-tailor-any-financial-consequences-for-those-who-violate-the-law-it-adds-that-the-governor-who-has-opposed-all-face-covering-mandate
AP
/
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the American Legislative Exchange Council Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Winter Haven on Monday to announce more than $9 million in economic growth funding. 

The governor announced $6.4 million for job growth and $3 million for transportation improvements. 

The money is dedicated to the Intermodal Logistics Center, which he says is one of the largest industrial parks served by rail in the country.  

“By making these road improvements it’s really going to provide important linkages. We’re going to be improving access to more than 1,200 acres of industrial area that will attract new businesses and generate new jobs for the community.” 

DeSantis says the announcement in Winter Haven is the first of several planned this week involving job growth and infrastructure across Florida. 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
