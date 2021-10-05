© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishkind Conversations: Higher flood insurance rates heading for FL homeowners

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published October 5, 2021 at 4:28 AM EDT
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Hank Fishkind. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida homeowners: if you live on the coast, brace yourselves for the possibility of higher flood insurance rates.

FEMA is revising its National Flood Insurance Program, which relied on often-outdated maps that kept rates too low and accidentally encouraged development in flood-prone areas.

And according to the cutting-edge technology FEMA’s using now, the biggest rate increases will be in the Sunshine State. Economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind tells WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston how this affects Central Florida.

Tags
CommentariesfishkindeconomyFishkind Economic Commentaries
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details