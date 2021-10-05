© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Arden Villas residents demand safety changes after Miya Marcano's disappearance at complex

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 5, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT
Photo: Miya Marcano
Residents of Arden Villas where Valencia College student Miya Marcano disappeared are calling on their landlord to make safety changes at a protest on Wednesday. 

 

Marcano disappeared on September 24th shortly after maintenance worker Armando Caballero, who had shown a romantic interest in her, used his maintenance key to enter her apartment.  

Now residents are calling on Arden Villas and parent company Preiss Co. to make safety changes at a "Make Arden Answer" protest Wednesday outside the apartment complex’s front gates. 

These demands include locking and monitoring the front door 24/7, taking complaints about staff seriously, and installing more lighting and cameras around buildings.

In a statement posted to the @bringmiyahome page on Instagram, organizers of the protest say “what happened to Miya Marcano should've never have happened.” 

A body was found in a wooded area in Orange County on Saturday after a weeklong search. The Orange County Medical Examiner officially confirmed the remains were Marcano's on Tuesday.

Caballero was found dead from a suspected suicide.

Listen to the full Orange County Sheriff's press conference on the case here:

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
