Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has breast cancer

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 4, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT
Photo: Casey DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has breast cancer. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statement Monday announcing his wife's diagnosis.

Casey DeSantis is the mother of the couple’s three children, the youngest of whom was born after the governor took office in January 2019.

Gov. DeSantis said his 41-year-old wife is facing the most difficult test of her life, but he said she's a “true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.”

Casey DeSantis has played an active role in her husband’s administration, advocating for people with mental health issues.

Central Florida News
