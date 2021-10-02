© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Authorities: Body of missing Florida college student found

By Danielle Prieur
Published October 2, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT
Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Office
Photo: Orange County Sheriff's Office

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they've found the body of a missing Florida college student who disappeared a week ago.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Saturday that authorities found Miya Marcano’s remains near an apartment building. Marcano vanished on the same day a maintenance man improperly used a master key to enter her apartment.

Mina previously said Armando Caballero was a maintenance worker at the apartment complex where Marcano lived and worked and was considered the “prime suspect.” Caballero apparently killed himself; his body was found three days after Marcano was last seen.

The FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement were among the hundreds of authorities searching for Marcano.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details