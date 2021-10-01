Camping World Stadium Vaccination Site Will No Longer Distribute First Doses of the Moderna Vaccine

Vaccines continue to be available at Orange County-run vaccination sites this weekend, including the Camping World Stadium vaccination site.





First doses of the Moderna vaccine are no longer available at Camping World Stadium as the site transitions to only offering second doses of that vaccine.

But first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine along with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will continue to be available on-site.

The vaccination site is drive-thru only with shots available between 9 am and 5 pm daily as supplies last.

Only eligible residents who are 65 and up and people at risk of severe illness from COVID-19 can get the Pfizer booster.

No appointments are necessary for any of the vaccines.

The 14-day rolling positivity rate in Orange County is near 8 percent.

That number has been under 10 percent in the county for almost a week, but experts warn of future surges in the area as the virus continues to mutate leading to new possibly vaccine-resistant strains.