© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

AdventHealth Says COVID-19-Related Hospitalizations Continue to Trend Downward

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 30, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT
icu-capabilities-vary-not-only-from-hospital-to-hospital-but-also-from-region-to-region-some-parts-of-the-country-have-far-more-critical-care-beds-by-population-than-others
Getty Images
/
ICU capabilities vary not only from hospital to hospital, but also from region to region. Some parts of the country have far more critical care beds by population than others.

An end to the latest coronavirus surge is in sight. 

AdventHealth says the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at its hospitals across seven counties in Central Florida continues to decline. 

Only about 530 people are in hospital beds with the virus in the hospital system. 

The rate of positive COVID tests at Centra Care locations in the area has dropped to below ten percent for the first time since the spring.

In a statement, Dr. Tim Hendrix Senior Medical Director of AdventHealth Centra Care says, “he’s encouraged by what we are seeing throughout Florida and in Central Florida.” 

But Hendrix says it’s important to continue to watch the number of positive cases in Central Florida children-which accounts for one in five positive tests right now. 

AdventHealth Central Florida continues to operate at green status as hospital capacity continues to be high. 

Tags
HealthNational
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details