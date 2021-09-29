Welcome to NPR's Newest Podcast: NPR's Book of the Day! Colson Whitehead Finally Gets To Flex His Comedy Muscle

After writing his Pulitzer Prize-winning books The Underground Railroad and The Nickel Boys, author Colson Whitehead needed a change of pace. So for his next novel, Harlem Shuffle, he decided to tackle topics near and dear to his heart: heists and New York real estate. In today's episode, Morning Edition host Noel King talks to Whitehead about his book's protagonist, a furniture retailer named Ray Carney, and what draws him to a double life of crime.



Want to learn more?

Find out where you can purchase a copy of the book.

Read Denny S. Bryce's review of Harlem Shuffle for NPR Books.

Listen to Colson Whitehead talk about the novel with Fresh Air's Terry Gross.