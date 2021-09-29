© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida sues Biden administration over immigration policy

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 29, 2021 at 5:13 AM EDT
SURFSIDE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waits to present a check to a first responder during an event to give out bonuses to them held at the Grand Beach Hotel Surfside on August 10, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. DeSantis gave out some of the $1,000 checks that the Florida state budget passed for both first responders and teachers across the state. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is suing President Joe Biden’s administration claiming his immigration policy is illegal. Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the lawsuit Tuesday.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis also signed an order prohibiting state agencies from assisting the relocation of undocumented immigrants arriving in the state.

DeSantis' order authorized the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Florida Highway Patrol to detain any aircraft, bus or other vehicle transporting undocumented immigrants to Florida from the southwest border.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she hadn't seen the suit, but said the administration is willing to have a constructive conversation with Republicans about the immigration problem.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
