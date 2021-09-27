© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Starting Tuesday, Eligible Orange County Residents Can Get Pfizer Booster Shots at Camping World Stadium Vaccination Site

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 27, 2021 at 9:49 AM EDT
Army Spc. Angel Laureano holds a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., Dec. 14, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
Lisa Ferdinando
/
Army Spc. Angel Laureano holds a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md., Dec. 14, 2020. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

The Pfizer booster shots should be taken at least six months after the second and last dose.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the Pfizer booster shot will be available starting Tuesday at the Camping World Stadium vaccination site.

Residents can also continue to get the first or second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at the county-run vaccination site. All vaccines are available for free on a first-come, first-served basis.

The site is staffed seven days a week, between the hours of 9 am and 5 pm. 

The FDA approved the Pfizer booster shot last week for people over 65, at high risk of severe COVID-19 or who reside in communal living. 

Seventy three percent of Orange County residents who are eligible have gotten at least the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The county’s 14-day rolling positivity rate has fallen to 9.3 percent.

Learn more about the booster shot here.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details