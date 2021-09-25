© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

USDA: Ferret tests positive for COVID-19 in Florida

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 25, 2021 at 3:10 AM EDT
researchers-are-making-progress-in-understanding-the-human-immune-response-to-the-sars-cov-2-virus-and-the-vaccine-to-prevent-covid-19
SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY SCIENCE PH
/
Many coronaviruses, cause of Covid-19, 3d illustration.

MIAMI (AP) — Federal officials say a ferret has tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday that this is the first ferret to test positive for COVID-19 in the United States.

A ferret in the European nation of Slovenia previously tested positive for the virus. USDA officials say samples from the Florida ferret were tested after the animal showed symptoms that included sneezing and coughing.

Officials believe the ferret acquired the infection from a person with COVID-19. The small mustelids are commonly kept as pets. Officials didn’t say where in Florida the infected ferret was found.

Tags
Central Florida NewsHealth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details