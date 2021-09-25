© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Officials: Error causes 50 teachers' bonus checks to bounce

By Danielle Prieur
Published September 25, 2021 at 3:12 AM EDT
The Florida Department of Education is figuring out how to replace Common Core standards starting with an online survey to get feedback from parents and teachers. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
The Florida Department of Education is figuring out how to replace Common Core standards starting with an online survey to get feedback from parents and teachers. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a banking error has caused dozens of Florida teachers to see their state-issued $1,000 bonus checks bounce.

The Florida Department of Education said Friday that disaster relief payments issued to about 50 of the 176,000 educators who received checks were affected by the JPMorgan Chase error.

Bank officials say they're working to fix the problem, and any fees incurred will be refunded.

State Sen. Jason Pizzo brought attention to the error Friday morning when he tweeted a photo of a teacher’s return item notice that was received after trying to deposit the check.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details