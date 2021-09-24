© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Water Managers Call For Public Comment on Kirkpatrick Dam, Ocklawaha River

By Amy Green
Published September 24, 2021 at 2:00 AM EDT
Photo courtesy Free the Ocklawaha
For decades north central Florida’s Kirkpatrick Dam and Rodman Reservoir have been a source of debate. 

Now water managers want to hear from you on whether the dam should be removed and the Ocklawaha River restored. 

The dam was completed in 1968 as part of a plan for a barge canal through north Florida. The canal never happened, but the dam stopped the Ocklawaha, creating the Rodman Reservoir. 

Tom Frick of the St. Johns River Water Management District says although there isn’t any proposal now, the agency is collecting public comments for potential change in the future. 

“Now would be the better time, than waiting for decision-makers to say, ‘We need this information.’” 

The agency will accept comments through Oct. 22. 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
