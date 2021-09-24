© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida commits $53 million in wastewater grant funds to boost water quality in the Indian River Lagoon

By Joe Byrnes
Published September 24, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Melbourne Beach Friday. Image: The Florida Channel
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $53 million from Florida's Wastewater Grant Program to help the Indian River Lagoon, where hundreds of manatees have died this year.

The announcemenet came at a press conference Friday in Melbourne Beach.

The governor and Flordia Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton announced funds to reduce the nutrients -- the nitrogen and phosphorous -- that go into the Indian River Lagoon along Florida's east coast.

They'll remove or replace 3,000 septic systems and upgrade three water treatment plants. An excess of nutrients has caused increased algal blooms and the loss of seagrass, which is what the manatees eat.

So far this year, Florida reports a record 946 manatee deaths, including 320 in Brevard County alone.

Hamilton says the problem was a long time coming and will take continued efforts to resolve.

"It is vital to the environmental health and the economic health of this community to do everything we can to restore the health of this water body," he said.

These projects are more 45 percent of the state's wastewater grants this year.

Central Florida News indian river lagoon manatees Environment
Joe Byrnes
Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.
